Record 308.65 million tonnes foodgrain production expected this year



New Delhi: The government announced on Wednesday that total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at a record 308.65 million tonnes, which is higher by 11.14 million tonnes as compared to 2019-20.

As per the Fourth Advance Estimates for 2020-21, the production during 2020-21 is higher by 29.77 million tonnes than the previous five years’ (2015-16 to 2019-20) average production of foodgrains, a release from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, said that record foodgrains are being produced in the country “due to the tireless hard work of the farmers, the skill of the scientists and the agriculture and farmer-friendly policies of the Government of India”.

As per the estimates, the estimated production of major crops during 2020-21 is as under:

Foodgrains: 308.65 million tonnes (record)

Rice: 122.27 million tonnes (record)

Wheat: 109.52 million tonnes (record)

Nutri/coarse cereals: 51.15 million tonnes

Maize: 31.51 million tonnes (record)

Pulses: 25.72 million tonnes (record)

Tur: 4.28 million tonnes

Gram: 11.99 million tonnes (record)

Oilseeds: 36.10 million tonnes (record)

Groundnut: 10.21 million tonnes (record)

Soyabean: 12.90 million tonnes

Rapeseed and Mustard: 10.11 million tonnes (record)

Sugarcane: 399.25 million tonnes

Cotton: 35.38 million bales (of 170 kg each)

Jute & Mesta: 9.56 million bales (of 180 kg each)

The assessment of production of different crops is based on the data received from the states and validated with information available from other sources, the release said.

