Record Placement at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Placements for the 2021 batch at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management was a roaring success with over 60 companies having visited and 474 students being placed with the highest package of Rs 24.5 LPA.

Cohesity selected Samrudh Acharya of IS Branch with Rs 24.5 LPA package with additional pre IPO of approximately Rs 31.5 Lakhs for the next 3 years (10.50 LPA per year) and an internship with a stipend of Rs 60,000 per month from February 2021.

Prof Rashmi Bhandary, Dean Placements, Sahyadri College

The placements season for 2021 batch started in the month of August 2020 with highest numbers picked by companies like Capgemini with 88 selects, Cognizant with 77 selects (46 selected students opting for internship), TCS with 50 selects and Infosys with 101 shortlists, offering an internship opportunity.

During 2020 batch placements Navya B L was Adobe finalist with Rs 43 LPA package and B Rachita with Rs 27.7 LPA and Megha Bhat with Rs 22 LPA package were Adobe select.

Sahyadri college was able to attract some of the best product and service companies because of the industry connect program and training provided by its in-house full-fledged and start-up companies. With its huge infrastructure, the college provides placement training and industrial exposure for engineering students from first till final year, helping them crack the best product and service companies.

Prof Rashmi Bhandary, Dean Placements said, “despite the challenges faced amid the covid 19 pandemic, placements drive is continuously taking place both online and offline. Like previous years, companies are regularly visiting campuses to recruit talented students.

Sahyadri College has been a pioneer in Industry Hub which focuses on building a career for young enthusiasts in future technologies.