Record Placements and Offers at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Dr Rajesha S, Principal of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management said, “Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management witnessed the highest number of Companies visiting for the 2021 Batch despite the challenges faced by the pandemic. The Placement and Training Department of Sahyadri College ensured that the pandemic would not dampen the recruitment prospects for the students. Sahyadri provided precise training and infrastructure to cater the needs. Despite the absence of students within the campus premises, extensive efforts were made to connect the graduating students to the prospective recruiters”.



“Placements for the 2021 Batch was a roaring success with over 192 Companies visiting the Campus and 645 plus offers with the highest pay package of Rs. 40 LPA Lakh/Annum. The Placement Season for 2021 Batch started in the month of August with some of the best Product and Service companies visiting our Campus. Highest numbers were picked by Capgemini – 88 selects, Infosys – 82 selects, Cognizant – 75 selects, TCS – 62 selects and SLK Software -19 Selects.

The salaries offered by these companies range from 3.75 LPA to 40 LPA. We had International offers ranging between 14LPA to 25LPA from companies based out of Japan and Singapore. Most of the Companies provided internship opportunities with stipends ranging from INR 15,000 to 60,000 per month. This was a welcome change as it ensured students learn & earn while they study, and minimal delay in joining after graduation” added Dr Rajesha S

Also speaking during the press meet, Prof Rashmi Bhandary, Dean – Placements said, “Some of the product companies include Cisco, Goldman Sachs, Hexaware, Cadence, Juspay Technologies, SAP Labs, Microsoft, Adobe and the like. Sahyadri facilitates a strong Academic and Placement Training to the students from 1st to final year helping them crack the best Product and Service Companies. In order to make the students Company ready, Sahyadri focuses on in-depth aptitude training right from the second year, covering elements like gaming, psychometry, pseudocode, quantitative aptitude, reasoning and verbal ability. The aptitude training culminates in the 7th semester with the Company Specific Training”.

She further said, “The Company Specific Training is in line with the latest company pattern, thus ensuring a greater clearance rate by the students. The training is imparted to the students ensuring that every student leaves the portal of the campus with the desired job offer in hand”.

