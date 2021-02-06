Spread the love



















Recoveries beat new Covid cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: Recovery of 470 patients in a day was more than 430 new Covid cases registered across Karnataka.

“With 430 new cases on Thursday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 9,41,500, including 5,874 active cases, while 9,23,777 recovered, with 470 discharged in the last 24 hours,” said the state health bulletin on Friday.

The virus climbed 3 lives, including 2 in Bengaluru and 1 in Dharwad in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 12,230 till date.

In Bengaluru, 217 fresh cases were registered on Thursday, taking its Covid tally to 3,99,997, including 5,874 active cases, while recoveries increased to 3,91,762, with 228 discharged during the day.

Of the 144 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 72 are in Bengaluru and 10 in Kalaburagi, while the rest are spread across the southern state.

Out of 74,119 tests conducted during the day 4,564 were through rapid antigen detection and 69,555 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 0.58 per cent and case fatality rate 0.69 per cent on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 27,825 received the vaccine, accounting for 31 per cent of the 88,403 registered beneficiaries across the state.

With only 69 warriors taking the shot at Bidar in the state’s northern region against 636 beneficiaries, accounting for 11 per cent of the target.

The highest number of healthcare workers who took the test during the day was 44, accounting for 62 per cent of 71 registered beneficiaries in Kodagu.

In Bengaluru, 3,432 took the shot out of 13,171 beneficiaries, accounting for 26 per cent of the target for the day.