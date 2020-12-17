Spread the love



















Recoveries continue to outnumber fresh Covid cases in K’taka



Bengaluru: With 1,403 persons getting discharged in a day, recoveries again outnumbered new Covid cases in Karnataka, which reported 1,240 new cases, taking its tally to 9,04,665 till date, including 15,476 active cases.

“Recoveries increased to 8,77,199 across the state, with 1,403 discharged in the last 24 hours, while 6 died of the virus, taking the state’s death toll to 11,971 on Tuesday,” the state health bulletin said on Wednesday.

With Bengaluru accounting for about 50 per cent of the southern state’s infections, 676 fresh cases were registered on Tuesday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 3,80,247, including 10,422 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,65,579, including 792 discharged during the day.

With 4 succumbing to the infection in the day, the city’s death toll has gone up to 4,245 since the pandemic broke in the state on March 8.

Of the 248 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 105 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 25 in Kalaburagi, 15 in Tumakuru and 10 in Mandya.

“Positivity rate for the day was 1.21 per cent while case fatality rate was 0.48 per cent across the state,” added the bulletin.