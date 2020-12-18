Spread the love



















Recoveries continue to outnumber new cases in J&K



Jammu: Recoveries continued to outnumber new Covid cases in J&K on Thursday as 385 people tested Covid positive while 395 were discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said out of 385 patients discharged on Thursday, 152 were from Jammu division and 233 from Kashmir.

So far, 117,317 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 111,164 have recovered, while 1,826 people have been killed by the dreaded virus including nine who succumbed on Thursday.

The number of active cases is 4,327 out of which 1,991 are from Jammu division and 2,336 are from Kashmir division.