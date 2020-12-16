Spread the love



















Recoveries continue to outnumber new Covid cases in K’taka



Bengaluru: With 1,594 discharged in a day, recoveries continue to be more than 1,185 new cases in Karnataka, taking its Covid tally to 9,03,425, including 15,645 active cases till Monday, said the health bulletin on Tuesday.

“Recoveries rose to 8,75,796 so far, with 1,594 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, while 11 died of the virus, taking the southern state’s death toll to 11,965 till date,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic, Bengaluru registered 673 fresh cases on Monday, taking its tally to 3,79,571, including 10,542 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,64,787, with 980 discharged during the last 24 hours.

With only 3 succumbing to the infection in a day, the city’s death toll rose to 4,241 since the virus broke in the state on March 8.

Of the 251 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 106 are in Bengaluru, 25 in Kalaburagi and 15 in Tumakuru district.

Out of 89,530 tests conducted in a day, 15,290 were through rapid-antigen detection and 74,260 through RT-PCR method.

“The positivity rate for the day was 1.32 per cent and case fatality rate 0.92 per cent across the state,” added the bulletin.