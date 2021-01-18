Spread the love



















Recoveries continue to outnumber new Covid cases in K’taka



Bengaluru: With 855 patients discharged on Sunday, recoveries continued to outnumber 745 new Covid cases in Karnataka, said the state health bulletin.

“Recoveries rose to 9,11,232 till date, with 855 discharged during the day, while 745 new cases on Saturday increased the state’s Covid tally to 9,31,997, including 8,580 active cases so far,” said the bulletin.

With only 4 succumbing to the infection, including 1 each in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts and 2 in Mysuru in the last 24 hours, the state’s death toll rose to 12,166 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

In Bengaluru Urban, 464 fresh cases were registered on Saturday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 3,94,959, including 5,703 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,84,895, with 458 discharged on Sunday.

Of the 178 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 77 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 12 in Kalaburagi district, with the remaining in 28 districts across the state.

Out of 98,479 tests conducted on Sunday, 8,751 were through rapid antigen detection and 89,728 through RT-PCR method.

Of the 5,647 passengers who returned to the state from the UK since December 9 and tested, 48 were positive, with 14 having the new virus strain, while 26 of their primary contacts also tested positive.

“Positivity rate for the day was 0.75 per cent and case fatality rate 0.53 per cent across the southern state on Saturday,” added the bulletin.