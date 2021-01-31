Spread the love



















Recoveries continue to outnumber new Covid cases in K’taka



Bengaluru: Sustaining the healthy trend of recoveries outnumbering the Covid- 19 positive cases, Karnataka saw 547 patients getting discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours and reported 464 fresh Covid cases besides two fatalities on Friday.

The health bulletin released on Saturday stated that with 464 cases, the state’s total infection count reached to 9,38,865 and the toll to 12,213 and 5976 active cases across the state.

The day also saw 547 patients getting discharged after recovery. Bengaluru Urban, with 233 cases, accounted for the most number of infections reported on Friday.

Cumulatively 9,38,865 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,213 deaths and 9,20,657 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

It said that out of 5,976 active cases, 5,829 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 147 are in Intensive Care Units.

Both fatalities reported on Friday were from Bengaluru Urban and the district also tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,98,644. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,90,455.

A total of over 1,69,58,479 samples have been tested till date, out of which 73,488 were tested on Friday alone. Of the 74488 tests, 4306 tests were conducted using Rapid Antigen Detection method and 69182 tests were done using RT-PCR method.

Karnataka also recorded positivity rate for the day 0.63 per cent , while the case fatality rate was registered 0.43 per cent respectively on Friday, the bulletin said.