Recoveries continue to outnumber new Covid cases in K’taka



Bengaluru: With 15,290 patients discharged in a day, recoveries continued to outnumber 5,783 new Covid cases across Karnataka, while 138 succumbed to the infection, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

“Recoveries shot up to 26,25,447 so far, with 15,290 patients discharged during the day, while 5,783 had tested positive on Thursday, taking the state’s Covid tally to 27,96,121, including 1,37,050 active cases,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 1,100 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its Covid tally to 12,03,063, including 73,844 active cases, while recoveries rose to 11,13,808, with 6,160 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

The virus claimed 138 lives, including 39 in Bengaluru, 15 in Mysuru, 14 each in Ballari and Dakshina Kannada and 10 in Davangere, with the rest in the remaining 25 districts across the state during the day.

Out of 1,42,498 tests conducted across the state during the day, 42,925 were through rapid antigen detection and 99,573 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate rose to 4.05 per cent and case fatality rate to 2.90 per cent across the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 1,09,854 people, including 37,557 above 45 years and 67,574 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,79,60,116 beneficiaries, including senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,: added the bulletin.

