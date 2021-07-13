Spread the love



















Recoveries from Covid cross 28-lakh mark in Karnataka

Bengaluru: With 3,204 patients discharged, recoveries from Covid cross the 28-lakh mark across Karnataka, while 1,386 new cases were registered in a day, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

“Discharge of 3,204 patients shot up recoveries to 28,01,907, while 1,386 new cases registered on Sunday increased the state’s Covid tally to 28,72,684, including 34,858 active cases,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 319 fresh cases on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 12,19,697, including 12,985 active cases, while recoveries rose to 11,90,966, with 784 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

Out of 1,09,399 tests conducted across the state during the day, 18,496 were through rapid antigen detection and 90,903 were through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate declined to 1.26 per cent while case fatality rate rose to 4.40 per cent across the state on Sunday from 2.83 per cent CFR on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 2,03,562 people, including 95,868 above 45 years and 1,02,783 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 2,58,30,507 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the dose since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.

Like this: Like Loading...