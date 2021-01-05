Spread the love



















Recoveries from Covid cross 9-lakh mark in Karnataka



Bengaluru: With 1,283 patients discharged in a day, the number of recoveries from Covid-19 crossed the 9-lakh mark in Karnataka on Monday.

“Recoveries rose to 9,00,202 till date, with 1,283 discharged during the day, while 600 new cases on Sunday increased the state’s Covid tally to 9,22,538, including 10,207 active cases,” said the state health bulletin here on Monday.

With just three patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the state’s death toll rose to 12,110 till date.

In Bengaluru, 298 fresh cases were registered on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 3,89,955, including 6,691 active cases, while recoveries increased to 3,78,936, with 728 discharged during the day.

Only one death was reported in the day, taking the city’s death toll to 4,327 since the pandemic broke in the state on March 8.

Out of 196 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 81 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 14 in Tumakuru, 13 in Kalaburagi and 10 in Hassan.

Of the 99,166 tests conducted during the day, 3,651 were through rapid-antigen detection and 95,515 through RT-PCR method.

Of the 2,176 UK returnees tested so far, only 37 were positive and 2,101 were negative while results of 38 are awaited.

Out of 120 primary contacts of UK returnees tested, 17 were positive and 103 were negative.

“Positivity rate for the day was 0.60 per cent and case fatality rate 0.50 per cent across the southern state,” added the bulletin.