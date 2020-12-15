Spread the love



















Recoveries outnumber new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: With 2,164 people discharged in a day, recoveries outnumbered 830 new cases in Karnataka, taking its Covid-19 tally to 9,02,240, including 16,065 active cases till Sunday, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

“Recoveries have increased to 8,74,202 till date, with 2,164 discharged in the last 24 hours. With 10 patients succumbing to the infection, the state’s death toll rose to 11,954 till date,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic, Bengaluru registered 369 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,78,898, including 10,852 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,63,807, with 1,576 discharged in the last 24 hours.

With only 5 succumbing to the virus during the day, the city’s death toll rose to 4,238 since the pandemic broke in the state on March 8.

Of the 369 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the southern state, 110 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 20 in Kalaburagi, 14 in Tumakuru, 11 in Kolar and 10 in Hassan district.

Out of 64,855 tests conducted on Sunday, 5,254 were through rapid-antigen detection and 59,601 through RT-PCR method.

“The positivity rate for the day was 1.27 per cent and the case fatality rate for the state was 1.2 per cent,” added the bulletin.