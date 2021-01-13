Spread the love



















Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Gujarat



Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Tuesday reported a daily spike of 602 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s overall coronavirus tally to 2,53,161, while three deaths in the past 24 hours mounted its Covid death toll to 4,350.

On a positive note, 855 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,41,372.

Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases on Tuesday at 133, followed by Surat (121), Vadodara (110), Rajkot (72), Gandhinagar (17), Bhavnagar (14), Anand (12), Bharuch, Panchmahals and Dahod (11 each), Kheda (10), Jamnagar and Junagadh (9 each), Sabarkantha and Kutch (8 each), Mahesana and Surendranagar (6 each), Morbi (5), Amreli and Dangs (4 each), Narmada, Navsari and Valsad (3 each), Banaskantha, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gir-Somnath and Porbandar (2 each), and Tapi, Chotta Udepur, Mahisagar and Aravalli (1 each).

Gujarat has reported 8,123 Covid cases in January so far at an average of around 677 cases per day.

On Tuesday, three people died of Covid-19 in Gujarat, one each in Ahmedabad, Botad and Vadodara. Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 1.72 per cent.

The state presently has 7,439 active cases, out of which the condition of 7,381 is stable, while 58 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Right now, there are 4,73,832 people under quarantine in the state, including 111 in different government facilities.