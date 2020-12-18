Spread the love



















Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: With 1,497 discharged in a day, recoveries continue to outnumber new cases, which were 1,236 in Karnataka, taking its Covid tally to 9,05,901, including 15,205 active cases till Wednesday.

“Recoveries across the southern state increased to 8,78,696 till date, with 1,497 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, while 10 patients died of the virus, taking the death toll to 11,981,” said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

As the epicentre of the pandemic, Bengaluru registered 689 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,80,936, including 10,238 active cases, while recoveries increased to 3,6,445, with 866 discharged in the day.

With seven patients succumbing to the infection during the day, the city’s death toll rose to 4,252.

Of the 229 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 106 are in Bengaluru, 15 in Tumakuru, 11 in Kalaburagi and Mandya 10.

Out of 1,06,356 tests conducted in a day, 13,666 were through rapid antigen and 92,690 through RT-PCR.

“Positivity rate for the day was 1.16 per cent and case fatality rate 0.80 per cent across the state,” added the bulletin.