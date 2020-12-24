Spread the love



















Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: With 1,206 patients discharged on Wednesday in Karnataka, recoveries outnumbered 958 new Covid cases on Tuesday.

“Recoveries increased to 8,86,547 with 1,206 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, while the state’s Covid tally rose to 9,12,340 with 958 fresh cases and 13,736 active cases,” said the state’s health bulletin on Wednesday.

The virus claimed 9 lives in a day, taking the state’s death toll to 12,038 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

Bengaluru registered 550 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,84,366, including 9,002 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,71,081, with 694 discharged in the day.

With two succumbing to the infection, the city’s death toll rose to 4,282 so far.

Of the 217 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the southern state, 101 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 14 in Kalaburagi and 10 in Tumakuru.

Out of 99,943 tests conducted on Tuesday, 9,770 were through rapid-antigen detection and 90,173 were through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was 0.96 per cent and case fatality rate 0.93 per cent across the state,” added the bulletin.