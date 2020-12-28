Spread the love



















Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: With 1,214 patients discharged in a day, recoveries outnumbered 911 new Covid cases in Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

“Recoveries across the state increased to 8,91,095, with 1,214 discharged during the day, while 911 fresh cases on Saturday rose the state’s Covid tally to 9,16,256, including 13,080 active cases,” said the bulletin.

With 11 patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the state’s death toll rose to 12,062 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

As the epi-centre of the virus, Bengaluru registered 542 new cases in a day, taking its Covid tally to 3,86,599, including 8,575 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,73,724, with 754 discharged in the last 24 hours.

The virus claimed eight lives during the day, taking the city’s death toll to 4,298 till date.

Of the 209 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 97 are in Bengaluru hospitals, while 13 in Kalaburagi, nine each in Hassan and Mandya and eight in Tumakuru.

Out of 94,795 tests conducted on Saturday, 6,052 were through rapid-antigen detection and 88,743 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was at 0.96 per cent and case fatality rate 1.20 per cent for the day across the state,” added the bulletin.