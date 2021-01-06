Spread the love



















Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: Maintaining the trend, discharge of 1,377 patients in a day led to recoveries outnumber 815 new Covid cases in Karnataka during the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

“With 1,377 patients discharged during the day, recoveries increased to 9,01,579 till date, while 815 new positive cases on Monday rose the state’s Covid tally to 9,23,353, including 9,637 active cases,” said the bulletin.

With eight patients succumbing to the infection, the state’s death toll rose to 12,118 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

Bengaluru registered 393 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,90,348, including 6,147 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,79,867, with 931 discharged during the day.

Death of six patients to the virus took the city’s death toll to 4,333 till date.

Of the 194 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the southern state, 83 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 15 in Kalaburagi, 14 in Tumakuru and 10 in Hassan district.

Out of 1,23,067 tests conducted in the day, 11,445 were through the rapid-antigen detection and 1,1622 through RT-PCR method.

Of the UK returnees tested till date, 37 of them and 18 of their primary contacts were positive while 10 had the new UK virus strain.

“Positivity rate for the day was 0.66 per cent and case fatality rate across the state was 0.98 per cent,” added the bulletin.