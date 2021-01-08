Spread the love



















Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: Maintaining the trend, with 812 people have discharged in a day, recoveries were more than 761 new Covid cases in Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

“With 812 patients discharged in the day, recoveries rose to 9,03,629 so far, while 761 new cases on Wednesday increased the state’s Covid tally to 9,24,898, including 9,119 active cases,” said the bulletin.

With only seven succumbing to the infection, the state’s death toll rose to 12,131 since the pandemic outbreak on March 8.

Bengaluru registered 399 new cases, taking its Covid tally to 3,91,184, including 5,622 active cases, while recoveries increased to 3,81,220, with 451 discharged during the last 24 hours.

The virus claimed five lives during the day, taking the city’s death toll to 4,341.

Out of 205 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 89 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 13 in Tumakuru and 12 in Kalaburagi district.

Of the 1,29,763 tests conducted in the day, 10,377 were through rapid-antigen detection and 1,19,386 through RT-PCR method.

Of the 4,238 UK returnees since December 9, only 40 tested Covid positive along with 25 of their primary contacts, while 11 of them with the UK virus strain.

“Positivity rate for the day was 0.58 per cent and case fatality rate 0.91 per cent for the day across the state,” added the bulleting.