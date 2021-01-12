Spread the love



















Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: With 797 patients discharged in a day, recoveries outnumbered 496 new Covid cases in Karnataka, according to the state health bulletin.

“Recoveries increased to 9,06,548, with 797 discharged during the day, while 496 new cases took the southern state’s Covid tally to 9,28,055, including 9,344 active cases,” said the state health bulletin on Monday.

With only four succumbing to the infection, the state’s death toll rose to 12,144.

Bengaluru registered 282 new cases, taking its Covid tally to 3,92,863, including 5,974 active cases, while 3,82,540 recovered till date, with 374 in the last 24 hours.

The virus claimed only two lives, taking the city’s death toll to 4,348 since the pandemic broke in the state on March 8.

Of the 196 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 82 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 19 in Kalaburagi district in the northern region.

Out of 86,903 tests conducted during the day, 2,956 were through rapid-antigen detection and 83,947 through RT-PCR method.

The state health officials screened 982 international passengers at the city airport on arrival from the UK, the US and other countries.

“Positivity rate for the day was 0.57 per cent and case fatality rate 0.80 per cent across the state,” added the bulletin.