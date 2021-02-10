Spread the love



















Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: Maintaining the trend, 513 recoveries outnumbered 366 new Covid cases in Karnataka in a day, while only 2 deaths due to the infection occurred in this tech city, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

“With 513 patients discharged during the day, recoveries rose to 9,25,167, while 366 new cases on Monday increased the state’s Covid tally to 9,43,212, including 5,785 active cases,” said the bulletin.

Only 2 patients died due to the virus in Bengaluru Urban district, taking the state’s death toll to 12,241 and the city’s toll to 4,408 since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

“No casualties related to the coronavirus were reported from any of the remaining 30 districts across the southern state,” claimed the bulletin.

In Bengaluru, 195 fresh cases were registered on Monday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 4,00,887, including 3,763 active cases, while 3,92,715 recovered till date, with 326 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 143 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 71 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 10 in Kalaburagi, while the rest are spread in the remaining 29 districts across the state.

Out of 60,485 tests conducted in the day, 4,589 were through rapid antigen detection and 55,896 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day was 0.60 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.54 per cent across the state on Monday.

Meanwhile, 3,276 healthcare workers were vaccinated across the state, achieving 22 per cent of the target though 1,02,273 registered for the shot.

In Bengaluru, 3,276 took the jab, accounting for 18 per cent of 17,802 registered beneficiaries.

Gadag district registered highest percentage (59) of vaccination with 918 of the 1,546 registered warriors taking the shot, while lowest percentage (7) was in Bidar district, with only 245 of the 2,719 targeted workers given the vaccine.