Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: Reversing the trend of the last four days, 947 patients recovered from Covid-19 in Karnataka to outnumber 453 new cases reported from across the state, the daily health bulletin said on Thursday.

“With 947 patients discharged earlier in the day, recoveries rose to 9,31,725 till date, while 453 new cases increased the state’s Covid tally to 9,49,636, including 5,576 active cases,” the bulletin said.

The infection, however, claimed seven lives in the state, including four in Bengaluru and one each in Kalaburagi, Mandya and Udupi districts, taking the state’s death toll to 12,316 since the pandemic broke out on March 8 last year.

In Bengaluru, 271 fresh cases were registered on Wednesday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 4,04,628, including 3,887 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,96,274, with 759 patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 121 patients in the ICUs, 56 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 10 in Kalaburagi, with the rest spread in the remaining 29 districts across the southern state.

Out of the 68,166 tests conducted during the day, 4,847 were through rapid antigen detection and 63,319 through the RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day was 0.66 per cent and case fatality rate was 1.54 per cent across the state.

Meanwhile, 19,062 healthcare workers and frontline warriors were vaccinated during the day, accounting for 31 per cent of the 61,517 registered beneficiaries across the state.

Cumulatively, 7,86,404 Covid workers and warriors have taken the shot across the state since January 16, achieving 77 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries.