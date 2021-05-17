Spread the love



















Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: For the first time in 3 months, with 36,475 patients discharged, recoveries outnumbered 31,531 new Covid cases in a day across Karnataka, while 403 succumbed to the infection, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

“With 36,475 discharged during the day, recoveries shot up to 15,81,457, while 31.531 new cases on Saturday increased the state’s Covid tally to 22,03,462, including 6,00,147 active cases,” said the bulletin.

In Bengaluru, which is the epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, with 13,612 patients discharged in the day, recoveries outnumbered 8,344 new cases on Saturday.

The city’s Covid tally rose to 10,51,058, including 3,61,380 active cases.

The virus claimed 403 lives, including 143 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 21,837 and the city’s toll to 9,483 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March 2020.

Among districts where over 1,000 new cases were reported are 2,138 in Tumakur, 1,811 in Mysuru, 1,729 in Ballari, 1,762 in Belagavi, 1,182 in Hassan, 1,155 in Davengere, 1,087 in Uttara Kannada and 1,082 in Bengaluru Rural, with the rest spread in the remaining 24 districts across the state.

Out of 1,13,219 tests conducted across the state during the day, 9,712 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,03,506 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate declined to 27.84 per cent and case fatality rate was at 1.27 per cent across the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 17,462 people, including 14,640 over 45 years of age and 1,017 cohorts in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,14,88,143 beneficiaries received the jab since the nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state,” added the bulletin.