Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: With 52,581 patients discharged in a day, recoveries outnumbered 32,218 new Covid cases in Karnataka, while 353 succumbed to the infection across the state, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

“Recoveries shot up to 18,29,276 till date, with 52,581 discharged in the day, while 32,218 new cases on Thursday rose the state’s Covid tally to 23,67,742, including 5,14,238 active cases,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the virus, Bengaluru reported 9,591 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its Covid tally to 11,03,844, including 2,89,131 active cases, while recoveries rose to 8,04,056, with 26,956 patients discharged during the day.

The infection claimed 353 lives, including 129 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 24,207 and the city’s toll to 10,656 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among districts where over 1,000 new cases were reported are 2,355 in Mysuru, 2,071 in Hassan, 1,773 in Tumakur, 1,650 in Ballari and 1,138 in Belagavi, with the rest spread in the remaining 25 districts across the state.

Out of 1,33,013 tests conducted across the state during the day, 15,586 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,17,427 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was at 24.22 per cent and case fatality rate 1.09 per cent across the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 81,268 people, including 61,920 above 45 years of age and 7,987 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,18,00,761 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, health care workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin./eom/270 words.

