Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Continuing its upward trend, with 40,741 discharged in a day, recoveries outnumbered 26,811 new Covid cases in Karnataka, while 530 succumbed to the virus, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

“Recoveries shot up to 20,62,910, with 40,741 discharged during the day while 26,811 new cases on Tuesday increased the state’s Covid tally to 24,99,784, including 4,09,924 active cases,” said the bulletin.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 6,433 fresh cases, increasing its Covid tally to 11,37,929, including 2,07,357 active cases, while 9,18,423 recovered so far, with 18,342 discharged in the last 24 hours.

The infection, however, claimed 530 lives, including 285 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 26,929 and the city’s toll to 12,148 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among districts which reported over 1,000 new cases on Tuesday are 2,792 in Mysuru, 1,471 in Hassan, 1,399 in Tumakur, 1,309 in Davangere and 1,205 in Belagavi, with the rest spread in the remaining 25 districts across the state.

Out of 1,37,584 tests conducted across the state during the day, 28,077 were through rapid antigen method and 1,09,507 through RT-MCR method.

Positivity rate was at 19.48 per cent and case fatality rate 1.97 per cent across the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a record 1,27,317 people, including 48,571 above 45 years of age and 70,435 in the 18-44 years age group received the vaccine across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,25,41,765 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.

