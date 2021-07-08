Spread the love



















Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: Maintaining its upward trend, with 3,081 patients discharged, recoveries outnumbered 2,743 new Covid cases in Karnataka, while 75 died of infection, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

“Recoveries rose to 27,87,111, with 3,081 patients discharged during the day, while 2,743 positive cases were registered on Tuesday, taking the state’s Covid tally to 28,62,338, including 39,603 active cases,” said the bulletin.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 611fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its Covid tally to 12,17,507, including 14,138 active cases, while recoveries rose to 11,87,666, with 693 patients discharged in the day.

Among districts, 304 new cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada, 248 in Mysuru and 220 in Hassan across the state.

Out of 1,66,631 tests conducted across the state during the day, 33,510 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,33,121 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate dipped to 1.64 per cent and case fatality rate to 2.73 per cent across the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 2,08,439 people, including 81,639 above 45 years and 1,21,436 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 2,46,91,636 people, including senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.

