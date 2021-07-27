Spread the love



















Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: With the pandemic’s second wave waning, recoveries outnumbered 1,606 new Covid cases, as 1,937 patients were discharged during the day in Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

“With 1,937 patients discharged during the day, recoveries rose to 28,36,678, while 1,606 new cases on Sunday pushed the state’s Covid tally to 28,96,163, including 23,057 active cases,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 467 fresh cases on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 12,25,227, including 8,182 active cases, while 12,01,209 recovered, with 497 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Following Bengaluru, 357 new cases were reported from Dakshina Kannada and 162 new cases from Mysuru districts across the state.

The infection claimed 31 lives, including 3 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 36,405 and the city’s toll to 15,835 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of 1,14,072 tests conducted across the state during the day, 16,363 were detected through rapid antigen detection and 97,709 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 1.40 per cent and case fatality rate 1.93 per cent across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 1,79,363 people, including 85,003 above 45 years and 87,999 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 2,90,68,655 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the dose since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.

Like this: Like Loading...