Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: With 1,400 persons getting discharged, recoveries outnumbered 1,325 new Covid cases across Karnataka, reversing the trend.

“Total recoveries rose to 8,54,861 across the southern state till date, with 1,400 discharged during the last 24 hours, while 1,325 fresh cases on Friday increased the state’s Covid tally to 8,91,685 so far, including 24,959 active cases,” said the state health bulletin on Saturday.

With 12 succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the state’s death toll rose to 11,846 since the pandemic broke out on March 8.

Bengaluru reported 709 new cases, taking its tally to 3,73,291, including 19,185 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,49,929, with 786 in the day.

Six patients died of the virus on Saturday, taking the city’s death toll to 4,176.

Of the 278 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 145 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 14 each in Chamarajanagara and Tumakuru, 13 in Hassan and 11 in Kalaburagi district in the state’s northern region.

Out of 1,04,032 tests conducted on Saturday, 18,367 were through rapid-antigen detection and 85,665 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was 1.27 per cent and case fatality rate 0.90 per cent across the state,” added the bulletin./Eom/205 words.