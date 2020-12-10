Spread the love



















Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: With 3,218 discharges, recoveries outnumbered 1,279 new Covid cases on a single day in Karnataka.

“Total recoveries increased to 8,61,588 from across the state till date, with 3,218 discharged during the last 24 hours,” said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

With 1,279 fresh cases on Tuesday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 8,96,563, including 23,056 active cases while 19 succumbed to the infection, taking the state’s death toll to 11,900 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

As the epicentre of the virus, Bengaluru registered 728 cases, taking its tally to 3,75,891, including 17,676 active cases till date, while recoveries rose to 3,54,004, with 2,507 discharged during the day.

The infection claimed 13 lives in the last 24 hours, taking the city’s death toll to 4,210 so far.

Of the 265 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 116 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 23 in Chamarajanagara, 20 in Tumakuru, 13 in Kalaburagi and 11 in Kolar.

Out of 1,01,058 tests conducted during the day, 15,286 were through the rapid-antigen detection and 85,772 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was 1.26 per cent and the case fatality rate 1.56 per cent across the state,” the bulletin added.