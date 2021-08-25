Spread the love



















Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in K’taka



Bengaluru: Karnataka reported 1,259 new Covid cases against 1,701 recoveries and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The test positivity rate for the day stood at 0.65 per cent while the case fatality rate was 2.30 per cent. The state presently has 19,784 active Covid cases.

Bengaluru registered 295 new cases against 371 recoveries and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours. The city’s active caseload presently stood at 7,582.

Dakshina Kannada (273), Udupi (128) and Mysuru (102) districts recorded the maximum number of Covid cases after Bengaluru Urban. No cases were reported from Bidar.

Eleven children between 0 and 9 years and 29 between 10 and 19 years tested positive on Tuesday.

The state presently has a recovery rate of 98.09 percent.

Meanwhile, as many as 99,021 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours.

