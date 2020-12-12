Spread the love



















Recoveries remain higher than new Covid cases in K’taka



Bengaluru: With 1,807 discharges in a day, recoveries continued to remain higher than 1,210 new cases in Karnataka, said the health bulletin on Friday.

“With 1,807 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, recoveries increased to 8,88,471, while 1,210 new cases shot up the state’s Covid tally to 8,99,011, including 18,593 active cases till Thursday,” said the bulletin.

The infection, however, claimed 11 lives in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 11,928.

Bengaluru reported 659 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,77,251, including 13,225 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,59,801, with 1,248 discharged during the day.

With only 6 succumbing to the virus in a day, the city’s death toll rose to 4,224 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

Of the 253 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 113 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 19 in Kalaburagi, 17 in Tumakuru, 13 in Chamarajanagar and 10 each in Gadag and Hassan districts across the southern state.

Out of 1,00,846 tests conducted in the day, 13,508 were through rapid-antigen detection and 87,358 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was 1.19 per cent and case fatality rate 1.32 per cent across the state,” added the bulletin.