Recoveries remain more than new Covid cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: Maintaining the trend, with 807 patients discharged in a day, recoveries remained higher than 645 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, said the state health department on Tuesday.

“Recoveries rose to 9,13,012, with 807 discharged on Tuesday, while 645 new cases on Monday increased the state’s Covid tally to 9,33,077, including 7,865 active cases,” said the department’s bulletin here.

With 6 patients, including 4 in Bengaluru Urban district and one each in Bengaluru Rural and Mandya district succumbing to the infection during the day, the state’s death toll increased to 12,181 since the pandemic broke in early March.

In Bengaluru, 357 fresh cases were registered on Monday, taking its Covid tally 3,95,509, including 5,181 active cases, while recoveries increased to 3,85,957, with 445 discharged in the day.

Of the 172 patients in the intensive care units across the state, 74 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 10 each in Kalaburagi and Mandya districts.

Out of 80,925 tests conducted in the day, 8,532 were through rapid-antigen detection and 72,393 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate was 0.79 per cent and case fatality rate 0.93 per cent across the southern state on Monday,” added the bulletin.