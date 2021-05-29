Spread the love



















Recoveries soar, as new Covid cases dip in Karnataka



Bengaluru: In a clear sign of breaking the chain, recoveries shot up to 52,253 even as new Covid cases declined to 22,823 in a day across Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

“With 52,253 patients discharged in the day, recoveries shot up 21,46,621 so far, while 22,823 positive cases on Thursday increased the state’s Covid tally to 25,46,821, including 3,72,373 active cases,” said the bulletin.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 5,736 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its Covid tally to 11,49,614, including 1,80,697 active cases, while recoveries rose to 9,56,303, with 31,237 discharged during the day.

The infection claimed 401 lives, including 192 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 27,806 and the city’s toll to 12,613 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among districts where over 1,000 new cases were reported on Thursday are 1,677 in Mysuru, 1,326 in Tumakur, 1,319 in Belagavi, 1,170 in Hassan and 1,135 in Shivamogga, with the rest in the remaining 25 districts in the state.

Out of 1,38,983 tests conducted across the state during the day, 30,274 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,08,709 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate also dipped to 16.42 per cent and case fatality rate to 1.75 per cent across the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a record 1,90,825 people, including 80,556 above 45 years of age and 99,906 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,30,16,720 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.

