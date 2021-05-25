Spread the love



















Recoveries twice over new Covid cases in Karnataka



Bengaluru: With a record 57,333 discharged during the day, recoveries were twice over 25,311 new Covid cases in Karnataka, while 529 patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

“With 57,333 patients discharged earlier in the day, recoveries increased to 19,83,948, while 25,311 positive cases on Sunday shot up the state’s Covid tally to 24,50,215, including 4,40,435 active cases,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 5,701 fresh cases on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 11,25,253, including 2,26,868 active cases, while recoveries rose to 8,86,871, with 34,378 discharged in the last 24 hours.

The infection claimed 529 lives, including 297 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 25,811 and the city’s toll to 11,513 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago,

Among districts which reported over 1,000 new cases on Sunday are 2,680 in Mysuru, 1,662 in Tumakur, 1,156 in Hassan, 1,110 in Uttara Kannada and 1,058 in Dharwad, with the rest in the remaining 25 districts across the state.

Out of 1,08,723 tests conducted during the day across the state, 14,275 were through rapid antigen detection and 94,448 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate rose to 23.28 per cent and case fatality rate was 2.09 per cent across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 1,07,562 people, including 52,902 above 45 years and 44,352 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,21,97,196 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.

