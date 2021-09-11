Spread the love



















Recreation Clubs Raided for Violations by MCC Officials -Cases Filed

Mangaluru: As per communication from Mangaluru city Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, it states that following certain complaints, officials of Mangaluru City Corporation conducted surprise raids on recreation clubs functioning in different parts of the city.

During these raids, it was found that activities which were in the form of gambling were being carried out against the rules. It was also observed that guidelines and orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district on the issue of managing Covid19 infection were completely overlooked and contravened.

Four of these places have been completely shut down and first information reports have been registered against these clubs in Surathkal, and at Pandeshwar and Bunder police stations here. The cases were registered under different sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and Karnataka Police Act.

Like this: Like Loading...