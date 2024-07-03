Spread the love
Rector of Milagres Cathedral Kallianpur Fr Valerian Mendonca No More
Udupi: The Rector of Milagres Cathedral Kallianpur Fr Valerian Mendonca Passed away on July 3, evening due to cardiac arrest. He was 75.
A native of Pilar parish Near Shirva, Fr Valerian was born on 9 December 1949 to Gabriel Mendonca and Seraphine Mendonca. He was ordained priest on May 7, 1976, and served in various posts.
- 1976: Assistant Director at St Antony’s, Jeppu
- 1976-1978: Assistant parish priest at Omzoor
- 1978-1979: Studies in Secunderabad
- 1979-1980: Secretary at Canara Communication, Padua
- 1980-1983: Assistant parish priest at Kallianpur
- 1983-1985: Vice-principal at Milagres, Mangaluru
- 1985-1986: In-charge principal at Milagres, Mangaluru
- 1986-1987: Ecclesiastical administrator at Tallur
- 1987-1988: Vice-principal at Milagres, Mangaluru
- 1988-1995: Lecturer at Milagres, Kallianpur
- 1995-1997: Vice-Principal at Milagres, Kallianpur
- 1997-2003: Principal at Milagres, Kallianpur
- 2003-2007: Principal at Aikala
- 2008-2012: Director and principal at Sandesh, Mangaluru, and secretary of KRCBC
- 2012-2017: Parish priest at Barkur, chancellor of Udupi Diocese, director of Social Communication Commission, Udupi
- 2017-2020: Parish priest at Udupi, chancellor of Udupi Diocese, director of Social Communication Commission, Udupi
- 2020 – present – Rector of Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur
