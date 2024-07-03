Rector of Milagres Cathedral Kallianpur Fr Valerian Mendonca No More

Udupi: The Rector of Milagres Cathedral Kallianpur Fr Valerian Mendonca Passed away on July 3, evening due to cardiac arrest. He was 75.

A native of Pilar parish Near Shirva, Fr Valerian was born on 9 December 1949 to Gabriel Mendonca and Seraphine Mendonca. He was ordained priest on May 7, 1976, and served in various posts.