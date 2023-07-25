Red Alert! DC Declares Holiday on July 26 for Schools And PU Colleges in DK

Mangaluru: With the India Meteorological Department declaring Red Alert in the district, the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Mugilan has declared a holiday for educational institutions on July 26.

According to the forecast by the meteorological department, there will be heavy rainfall in Dakshina Kannada district and coastal areas on July 26. Keeping in mind the safety of the students, the Deputy Commissioner has announced a holiday for schools, PU Colleges, Aided Schools and Private Educational Institutions in the district on July 26.

Fishermen have also been warned not to venture into the sea as there will be heavy rain with winds. The DC has also requested tourists not to visit the beaches on these days.

