Red Alert! DC Declares Holiday on July 27 for Schools & Anganwadis in DK

Mangaluru: With the India Meteorological Department declaring Red Alert in the district, the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Mugilan has declared a holiday for schools and Anganwadis on July 27.

According to the forecast by the meteorological department, there will be heavy rainfall in Dakshina Kannada district and coastal areas on July 27. Keeping in mind the safety of the students, the Deputy Commissioner has announced a holiday for schools, Anganwadis and Aided and Private Educational Institutions in the district on July 27.

The DC has requested tourists not to visit the beaches on these days.

Like this: Like Loading...