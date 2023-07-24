Red Alert in Coastal Karnataka, DC Declares Holiday on July 25 for Schools and Colleges

Mangaluru: With the India Meteorological Department declaring Red Alert in the district, the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Mugilan has declared a holiday for educational institutions on July 25.

According to the forecast by the meteorological department, there will be heavy rainfall in Dakshina Kannada district and coastal areas on July 25. Keeping in mind the safety of the students, the Deputy Commissioner has announced a holiday for schools and all the colleges in the district on July 25.

The DC has also requested tourists not to visit the beaches on these days.

