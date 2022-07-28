Red Day Celebration at St Aloysius College Higher Primary School-KG

Mangaluru: All in red – Red Day was celebrated on July 25th within the portals of St Aloysius Hr Pry School – Kindergarten with the little Aloysians all dressed up in red. The beautifully decked classrooms by the Kindergarten teachers Mrs Ranjitha and Mrs Swathi welcomed the tiny tots with big cheer.

The delighted kids entered the place with eagerness to find a variety of articles in red. The red apples, heart sticks, balloons, toffees, toys etc thrilled them. The red smilies on bread sandwiches tickled their taste buds. Children learnt sharing and caring value from what they got from their homes which included beetroot neer dosa, watermelon, apples etc.

A day well spent in the campus concluded with high five and shouts of cheese captured in the cameras.