Red Fort, Qutub Minar shut amid surge in Covid cases



New Delhi: With the spurt in Covid cases in the national capital, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has ordered the closure of 173 historical monuments, including the Humayun’s Tomb, Red Fort and Qutub Minar among others, under its Delhi Circle.

Other prominent monuments that will remain shut includes the Jantar Mantar, Safdarjung Tomb, and Sultan Ghari.

As per the order issued by ASI Director (Monument) N.K. Pathak all these centrally protected monuments have been closed from January 6 to December 20. The closure can also be extended depending upon the situation.

Apart from the Delhi circle, orders have also been issued for the closure of monuments located in different states, where restrictions have been imposed due to surge in Covid-19 cases.

These include Patna circle of Bihar and Rajganj and Kolkata circles of West Bengal.