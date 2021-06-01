Spread the love



















Reduce gap for vaccination of students: Priyanka Chaturvedi



New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has written to Health Secretary urging him to reduce the gap for vaccination of students going abroad.

She said, “Maharashtra has initiated the vaccination for students travelling overseas for further studies, however the 12-15 week mandated gap by ICMR has led to apprehension about receiving the 2nd dose on time. My appeal to Health Secretary is to reduce the mandated gap for these students. ”

She said, most foreign universities have mandated that the students joining the campus for classes have to be fully vaccinated with the locally available WHO approved vaccine in their country of residence.

Some states like Maharashtra have understood the concern and opened up vaccination for these students to get their first dose on priority but the problem is of getting the second dose on time, before July end to enable them to travel on time.

Most of the students have to report to their campuses by mid-August which implies that they would have to board their flight from India by July end or latest by first week of August. The Health Department of the BMC has also approached the ministry and hoping you will expedite this crucial decision.

“I would request a humanitarian response from your office and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to the concern of the students so as to not put their future at risk. Looking forward to your response”, she wrote in the letter.

