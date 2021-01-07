‘Refrain from Drugs Peddling Activities & Lead a Peaceful Life’- CP Warns 125 NDPS Offenders

Spread the love



















‘Refrain from Drugs Peddling Activities & Lead a Peaceful Life’- Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar Warns 125 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Offenders

Mangaluru: After recently assuming the post of Mangaluru Police Commissioner, N Shashi Kumar had taken a quick initiative in rounding up over 100 people reportedly spending time/loitering around in unlit, secluded places after dark and late-night, during a parade held on 4 January 2021 at the police headquarters premises. Addressing the rounded up people Police Commissioner said “Individuals moving in or found present without any reason at dark, secluded places would be rounded up and taken to armed reserve police hall for questioning. If they were found to have a criminal background, further action would be taken. This is part of the first day of the exercise called ‘Surakshita Mangalurigagi Operation Suraksha’. The primary intention was to check nuisance and thwart any possible criminal acts”. (Ref: People Consuming Alcohol & Loitering in Unlit Areas Will be Charged’- Police Commissioner)

Following close on its heels after his First exercise of so-called called ‘Surakshita Mangalurigagi Operation Suraksha’, once again Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on January 6 issued a stringent warning to nearly 140 offenders of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and asked them to refrain from illegal activities, at a Parade of 125 NDPS Offenders involved in peddling and habitual consumption of drugs from last 5 years. The Police Commissioner strictly warned everyone that unless they mend their ways, the heavy hand of the law will be upon them. All legal options will be explored to control this menace.

Addressing them further he said, “You all have been summoned here for us to study the status of your cases and to check if all you accused are regular to the courts. We also wanted to check whether you have given up your illegal habits of drug peddling and other illegal activities, and leading a peaceful and trouble-free life. Remember that drugs are a menace to society and it is like termites in the country. You have been selling drugs to the youth and students and spoiling their lives, which needs to be stopped immediately if you are still continuing in doing it. Police officials will do search operations in the houses of habitual offenders and share a good rapport with their family. If all you offenders change your behaviour and refrain from illegal activities, the police department will drop the charges/cases and delete your names from rowdy sheeter list”.

Following the drug offenders’ parade, the Police Commissioner speaking to the media said, “Today we have over 125 NDPS offenders assembled in this parade, which is part of the exercise called ‘Surakshita Mangalurigagi Operation Suraksha’. Yes, we all know that there is a rise in drug activities in Mangaluru, and police have identified several sensitive places under fifteen police stations under the limits of the police commissionerate. As criminal cases are connected to drug abuse, police will launch raids and prevent crime. If there is a need to open rowdy sheets, externment order and Goonda Act will be considered to end drug menace. Some think that by procuring drugs through the dark web, identity will remain in anonymity, but our department has a tracking mechanism. I also request the public to share information through 112 emergency response systems, so that we can bring an end to the drug menace in the City. The identity of the informer/caller will be kept confidential”.

DCP for Law and Order Hariram Shankar and DCP Crime and Traffic Vinay Gaonkar were also present, among other top police officials.