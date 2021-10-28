Spread the love



















Regional Social Service Center Bangalore organizes External Evaluation on Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Women in Karnataka

Mangaluru: The external evaluation on Women Empowerment was held at CODP ® on October 28th, 2021. Fr Faustine Lobo Regional Director Pastoral Plan for Karnataka, Regional Social Service Director Fr Richard Pais, Prof. Rita Noronha, Dr Shirley, Sr. Eveleen and Sr. Nancy inaugurated the session.

The evaluation briefing was done by Prof. Rita Noronha and team. The convention was attended by 35 participants including 14 Directors of social service centers of Karnataka. The CODP (Canara Organization for Development and Peace) Mangalore was the host of the above program under the direction of Fr Vincent D’Souza.

