Register for the ‘CFAL Student Run’ as Part of ‘Mangalore Marathon 2023’ on 5 November



Mangaluru: Mangalore Runners Club is thrilled to announce the inclusion of the CFAL Student Run in the highly anticipated Mangalore Marathon 2023, set to take place on November 5th, 2023, at Mangala Stadium. This exciting addition to the marathon is aimed at promoting running as a sport among children aged 10-18 years, fostering a culture of physical fitness and a healthier lifestyle.

The CFAL Student Run will offer young participants the opportunity to experience the thrill of competitive running in three distinct categories – 5k, 10k, and half marathon. Mangalore Runners Club, in collaboration with CFAL (Centre for Advanced Learning), is dedicated to nurturing the potential of young athletes and providing them with a platform to showcase their talent. Registration for the CFAL Student Run is now open, and participants can sign up to be part of this incredible experience on the website www.mangaloremarathon.com.

Every registered runner will receive exclusive giveaways, including a t-shirt, a finisher’s medal, and an e-certificate with their race timing. Winners will receive a total prize money of Rs 44,000, distributed across various categories, including boys and girls categories, in the age groups of 10-12 and 12-15. In addition to these exciting rewards, CFAL will provide gift vouchers to every participant upon the successful completion of the run, further enhancing the overall experience. In the previous edition of the Mangalore Marathon, more than 250 participants below 18 years of age had taken part. The following pictures showcase some of the highlights of the youth who participated in last year’s event.

TheMarathon aims to bring together individuals from all walks of life to embrace fitness & community spirit. This event will also draw tourists to the city, allowing them to experience the vibrant culture and scenic beauty of Mangalore while placing this coastal city on the world marathon map of marathon events. Being the largest marathon in the region and the only marathon in the district to have the race course certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), The N Marathon is expected to be participated in by over 4000 running enthusiasts, including professional marathon runners from all over the country.

For more information and registration details, please visit our website www.mangaloremarathon.com or call 8792088654.



