Relative arrested for killing girl after failed rape attempt



Bijnor: Two days after a 17-year-old girl’s body was found inside her house in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, police have arrested a 40-year-old relative for allegedly strangling her.

A school dropout, the girl was killed on Sunday night while her parents and siblings were away at a wedding.

The body was discovered by her father on his return on Monday. As the girl was alone, two children aged between six and eight years, had also slept with her in the room.

Police said the accused was the father of the two children. Identified as Bhoora Singh, he had allegedly tried to force himself on the girl. But she resisted. When she threatened to expose him, he allegedly strangled her.

Bhoora Singh also happens to be a distant relative of the girl’s family. The victim’s parents reposed faith in Bhoora and had asked him to look after their daughter while they were away.

Bijnor SP Dharamveer Singh said Bhoora was in an inebriated condition when he attempted to rape her.

When he failed, he strangled her to death.