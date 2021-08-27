Spread the love



















‘Relax Restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi by Aug 29 or Face Dharna- Sri Rama Sene

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Anand Shetty Adyar-the State General Secretary of Sri Rama Sene demanded that the concerned authorities withdraw the orders imposing restrictions on public celebrations of Ganesh pageant citing COVID-19. He set August 29 as the deadline for the State authorities to raise the restrictions imposed on public celebrations of Ganesh pageant. “We will hold demonstrations/dharnas outside the residences of BJP MLAs on August 30 if the government fails to fulfil our demand” said Anand Shetty.

Shetty while criticising the federal government for permitting BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra programmes said “The government also issued an order allowing cinemas, shopping malls and schools to open. And, when it comes to public celebrations of Ganesh festival, the government imposes restrictions in the name of the pandemic, which is not right. Large groups gathered through the Muharram processions throughout the State just lately and violated COVID-19 restrictions, however no motion was taken in opposition to them. The authorities ought to impose curbs on all such events whether it is actually involved in checking the unfolding of COVID-19″.

“If the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are banned, then it would affect thousands of families, who make idols months before the festival. Also many people are dependent on Shamiyana, lighting, sound and stage setting/decorations etc for their livelihood. When cinema halls, malls, schools, colleges are allowed to open following Covid-19 guidelines and elections and political rallies are allowed, why all these restrictions on religious festivals. I urge the authorities to lift the curbs imposed on Ganeshotsava celebrations and issue a fresh order. We will wait till 29 August and if authorities deny permission , we will stage a dharna in front of BJP MLA’s offices/houses” added Anand Shetty.

It should be noted that the Central government has written to all states and Union Territories, urging them to actively consider imposing restrictions for festivals such as Muharram, Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Janmashtami, Durga Puja, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...