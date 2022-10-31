Release of 25th Annual College Magazine ‘ PIONEER-2022’ of FMHMC-Deralakatte

The 25th annual college magazine of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College ‘PIONEER 2022’ with the theme “Our Planet our Health” was released commemorating the 122nd death anniversary of the founder Rev Fr Augustus Muller SJ on 31st October 2022 in the College Auditorium. Dr Rohan S. Monis, Chief Administrative Officer, Kanachur Hospital & Research Centre was the Chief Guest and Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions presided over the programme. The programme commenced with a prayer song.

Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal welcomed the gathering with a note on the legacy of Father Muller and the zeal that has inspired us to serve the suffering humanity and introduced the Chief Guests. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the dignitaries.

The Chief Guest Dr Rohan S. Monis in his address mentioned about the growth of the Institute far and wide and also praised the works of the management which deserved to the marvellous growth of the Institute each day and each year by requesting a applause from the gathering ,.

Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H in his message, congratulated the editor and the editorial board for selecting the WHO theme for the magazine. He also mentioned the works of Fr Muller which kept growing to see the motto of “Heal and comfort” in serving the society. On this occasion the faculty members, student researchers and Women throw ball team were felicitated for their achievements. Followed by this prizes were distributed for the winners of the competitions held in view of Pioneer 2022.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI in his presidential note expressed his joy for compiling this literary publication which sees improvement and innovations year by year. He said it also serves to reclaim the memories and refresh those cherishable moments in the future. He stressed on the leadership qualities which help in progress for self and the organisation.

Dr Ameer C T, Staff Chief Editor, Pioneer 2022 was present on the dais. Ms Gaganalakshmi, Student Editor, Pioneer 2022, proposed the vote of thanks. Ms Oshin Dsouza and Ms Anagha K. compered the program. The programme concluded with the Institution Anthem.

