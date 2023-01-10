Release official order copy of forming Narayana Guru Corporation – Pranavananda Swamiji

Udupi: Pranavananda Swamiji of Brahmashree Narayana Guru Shakti peetha, Kalaburagi, demanded the government to announce an official notification of forming the Narayana Guru corporation.

Speaking at a press meeting held at Udupi Bannanje Narayana Guru Hall on January 9 night Pranavananda Swamiji said that, many people are asking, why you people are taking the Padayatra after the announcement of the Billava Corporation. The politicians and the government are misleading the community without announcing the official notification.

Billavas have a population of 70 lakhs in the State and are a decisive force in the coastal districts. It is unfortunate for us to fight for our rights. We have all come to the streets today, he said.

Toddy tapping and toddy sale, which are the hereditary jobs of Billava, Idiga, Namadhari and other communities, should be given more emphasis. There is no statue of Sri Narayana Guru in front of the Vidanasaudha. When Modi came to Bengaluru, he failed to pay tribute to Sri Naryana Guru. The Seven MLAs were elected for our community but their contribution to the Billava community is zero. The Billavas will show their strength in the forthcoming elections, he said.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, DK Dist Youth JDS president Akshith Suvarna, Leaders Divakar Sanil, Raghavendra Amin Rajshekar Kotian, Madhava Bannanje and others were present.