Religious Fervour Marks Eid-Ul-Adha In Udupi

Udupi: Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) was celebrated by the Muslim Brethren with special namaz (prayers) being offered at various Masjids in the District on June 29. The day began with Muslims attired in their best, offering Eid prayers.

Prayers began at 8:00 am as Muslims started to throng the Masjids. Community members offered special prayers at the Jamia Masjid, Corporation Bank Road. The Moulavi led the prayers and blessed the gathering.

The Moulavi explaining the significance of the festival said that the festival is being celebrated to commemorate the sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim, who built the ‘Kaaba’ at Mecca. Prophet Ibrahim spread the message of universal brotherhood. The Moulavi called upon the community members to pray for peace and harmony in society.

Similar prayers were offered at the Noorani Mosque Indrali, Malpe, Brahmagiri, Gangolli, Kandlur, Kota, Brahmavar, Shirva, Kaup and other Mosques in the District.

Muslim brethren exchanged ‘Eid Mubarak’ wishes and returned home to celebrate the holy festival.

